KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Police have smashed a syndicate faking bank loan application documents after arresting 10 locals yesterday including six women suspected of being involved in the activity.

Wangsa Maju police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the suspects aged between 21 and 36 were held in a raid at a premises in Jalan Gombak, Setapak here.

He said the raid was conducted with the cooperation of both Commercial CID of Wangsa Maju district police and Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters.

“Initial investigations found the syndicate offering their services through social media to individuals who wanted loans from local banks by providing false documents to the bank.

“In the raid, police seized three sets of computers, 77 ATM cards of various banks, 10 units of mobile phones and 43 rubber stamps of various companies,” he said in a statement today.

Ashari said police also confiscated several documents of banks, Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd (CTOS) and salary statements in the name of customers suspected of using fake documents.

He said members of the syndicate who have been active in the past four years around the capital are now remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

* A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.