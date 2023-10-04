GEORGE TOWN, Oct 4 — A local woman who drove a BMW against the traffic on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway here at midnight on Monday claimed that she entered the opposite lane by mistake and panicked before getting involved in a crash.

Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the 41-year-old woman, who works as a bank officer in the state, claimed she accidentally entered the wrong lane after dining at a restaurant on Persiaran Karpal Singh.

“The woman claimed she had made a wrong turn, causing her to panic as she entered the opposite lane on Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, heading towards the Penang Bridge. She drove for about five kilometres before her vehicle collided with a Perodua Bezza car.

“The female driver also claimed not to know how to turn back and continue her journey. However, the police are still conducting further investigations regarding the incident (driving against the traffic),” he said at a press conference here today.

Khaw added that the woman was currently being treated at a private hospital here for shortness of breath and dizziness.

During the 12.30am incident at the Penang Bridge exit leading to the city centre, a 22-year-old local man, driving a Perodua Bezza, sustained injuries to his abdomen after his car collided with the BMW.

The crash is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, Khaw added. — Bernama