KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail has reportedly denied rumours that several Barisan Nasional (BN) state assemblymen will cross over to join the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition if the latter wins the Pelangai state by-election.

Sinar Harian reported Wan Rosdy saying that such talk of BN state elected representatives crossing over were lies by political opponents to sway voters in the Pelangai state by-election this Saturday.

“I just got a message today from all the BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen, as well as the exco line-up, who expressed their strong support for me. So, how did this come about?” he reportedly asked, referring to the rumours.

“This is the Opposition’s effort to create false sentiments aimed at the Pelangai voters. It is slander as such a situation will never happen, but some will react to such rumours.”

Wan Rosdy was responding to questions by reporters on an alleged crossover by several BN assemblymen to PN at the Jualan Makmur Pahang event held at Kampung Chemomoi’s multipurpose hall in Bentong, Pahang.

Wan Rosdy pointed out in the report that the cross-over rumours showed that their political opponents are willing to say just about anything to create such a perception.

He also expressed his gratitude to all of Pahang’s BN and PH assemblymen who had fully supported him on their own accord.

“This is because they know that PN relies on such issues to gain the support of the voters in Pelangai,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy described the Pelangai by-election momentum among voters as improving, but pledged to continue his efforts by attending talks and having door-to-door campaigns.

The Pelangai state by-election this Saturday will see a three-cornered contest involving BN’s Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, PN’s Kasim Samat and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni.

Recently, a poster featuring PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man as the new Pahang Menteri Besar, if PN succeeds in the Pelangai state by-election, was circulated.

Following that, there were rumours that four BN assemblymen would cross over allowing PN to seize Pahang through a back door strategy.