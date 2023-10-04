PASIR MAS, Oct 4 — The Kelantan government is now preparing a working paper to resolve water supply disruptions which have plagued the state for a long time.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Izani Husin said the working paper will encompass the future direction of a comprehensive pipe replacement effort in stages.

“The working paper will be studied in a meeting of Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) to ensure the problems are settled quickly and it would be submitted to the federal government via Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB),” he said.

“Kelantan has about 4,000 kilometres (km) of leaky pipes in the state and the matter should be seen in terms of timeliness and finance,’ he said.

He told reporters after the opening of the Meranti Baharu Mini Water Treatment Plant in Pasir Mas here today by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

Dr Izani said at the same time, the state government has ordered AKSB to response quickly to problems relating to water services.

“The response is crucial in the effort to ensure water supply hitches are settled soon.

“Towards this objective, the state government is grateful to the federal government for the support and extension of assistance to solve the problem involving the people,” he said.

He said the cordial cooperation between the state and federal governments has enabled all Kelantan residents to enjoy allocation from the central government regardless of their political leanings. — Bernama