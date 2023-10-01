KOTA BARU, Oct 1 — The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, called on the state government to take more proactive measures to ensure food security in the state.

His Royal Highness said that the government needs to further refine all the applications to change the status of agricultural land to building, in order to contain the reduction of such land, as well as disruption of the food supply chain.

“I am aware that the current economic situation in 2023 is expected to grow slowly, due to international geopolitical tensions which contribute to the increase in commodity prices and worsen global inflation.

“Therefore, I hope that the government views the matter seriously, and I recommend short-term measures to address the suffering of the people in terms of living pressure, (which) must be done as soon as possible,” he said.

Sultan Muhammad V said this in his royal address at the investiture ceremony of the state honours, in conjunction with his 54th birthday celebration, at the Balai Besar Palace, here yesterday, which was read by the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Tengku Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra.

He also ordered that a viable investment mission be carried out, effectively and carefully, to ensure that the agenda of promoting the state of Kelantan as a competitive investment destination continues to be successful.

“The planning needs to ensure sustainable development, and emphasise environmental protection.

“Emphasis must also be given to the development of cities on the borders, considering the saturation of the population and (that) the economic activities of the people are concentrated in the areas.

Meanwhile, Sultan Muhammad V hopes that the state and federal governments can continue high-impact infrastructure projects, such as the Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai expressway, the Central Spine Road, the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) and the Sultan Ismail Petra airport upgrade, to be completed according to schedule.

The same recommendation was also expressed in the management of the state’s water resources, to be more sustainable and holistic, including reducing non-revenue water (NRW), which reached 53.7 per cent last year.

In the meantime, Sultan Muhammad V expressed his sadness when the issue of Syariah crime is taken lightly and played with by a few members of the community.

“I hope the state government views it seriously and always strives to strengthen and defend the Syariah Criminal Code, in order to eradicate and prevent the spread of Syariah crimes.

His Royal Highness also expressed appreciation to the leadership of the previous government for their service in driving the state’s progress and congratulated the new leadership for the 15th term, led by Menteri Besar Datuk Muhd Nassuruddin Daud. — Bernama