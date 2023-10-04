KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The government is not restricting the import of agricultural and fish products from Japan, says Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said the Ministry of Health (MOH) always monitors food safety, including conducting radiation inspections, and had confirmed that fish products imported from Japan were safe for consumption.

“However, we rate all fish products from Japan at level four, the level we pay the most attention to. So eat any fish products that come from Japan, it is safe,” he said after a bilateral meeting with Japanese Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Miyashita Ichiro here today.

Previously, several countries had raised concerns after Tokyo dumped processed radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

The action prompted China, Hong Kong and North Korea to take immediate action to restrict marine products from Japan.

Asked if the country would increase rice imports from Asean supplier countries offering the commodity at a cheaper price, Mohamad said the matter would be discussed with Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas).

“Bernas knows better, and we will discuss it from time to time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the Cabinet would be deciding on chicken and egg subsidies soon, as he had tabled the current situation of the commodity at the meeting today.

“Now, the situation of chicken and eggs is stable, the price is below the ceiling. So maybe the Cabinet will decide something. Let’s wait for the decision,” he said. — Bernama