KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Seputeh MP Teresa Kok has today urged the government to speed up the opening of the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE) to alleviate traffic from Jalan Loke Yew’s closure starting this Monday.

She said that it was obvious that the one-year road closure of Jalan Loke Yew starting October 2 would cause more traffic congestion in downtown Kuala Lumpur.

“I understand that the SPE was actually completed in May this year, but the government still has not opened the highway until today.

“For residents around Sungai Besi or around the Seputeh Parliament area, SPE is an alternative road that shortens the distance and time to Bukit Bintang and even to Setiawangsa,” she said on her Facebook account here.

She said she had written a letter to the Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, asking him to speed up the opening of the SPE in order to ease the impending traffic congestion.

“Since DBKL will now close Jalan Loke Yew for a year, I hope the Ministry of Public Works will open SPE Highway as soon as possible,” she said, referring to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

DBKL has announced that half of Jalan Loke Yew will be closed in phases for one year starting October 2 to facilitate the construction of a bridge at Loke Yew Roundabout.

The closure was to allow for the widening of the road and the construction of a bridge at the Loke Yew roundabout.