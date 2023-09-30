SEREMBAN, Sept 30 — The Negeri Sembilan State Health Department (JKNNS) advises the public, especially high-risk groups, to be aware of the air quality levels in their respective areas and take preventive measures to reduce the health effects.

Its director, Datuk Dr Harlina Abdul Rashid, said this includes avoiding outdoor activities to reduce exposure to unhealthy or hazy air.

“In line with the recommendations in the National Haze Action Plan, we advise the public to postpone outdoor physical activities when the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings exceed 100.

“Stay indoors, and if there is a need to be outside, use appropriate face masks and drink plenty of water even if you don’t feel thirsty to maintain body hydration,” she told Bernama today.

Data from the Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) website showed that, as of 8am, several areas in the country recorded unhealthy API readings, including Nilai, with a reading of 148.

Dr Harlina said parents should also constantly monitor the health of young children and those with respiratory and heart diseases as they are more susceptible to the effects of exposure to haze.

In addition, she reminded those experiencing health symptoms such as cough, cold, asthma, eye irritation and lung infections to seek immediate treatment at healthcare facilities to prevent more severe effects from occurring.

The public can obtain information on preventive measures to reduce health impacts of haze through the Health Ministry’s website, she added. — Bernama