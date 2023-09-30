SHAH ALAM, Sept 30 — Pahang Pakatan Harapan (PH) will try to get Pelangai voters residing in the Klang Valley to return to the state constituency for the by-election on October 7.

Pahang PH chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said so far PH has identified over 2,000 such voters.

“We are persuading them to return and vote and to recognise the importance of them doing so as part of efforts to ensure a win for the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate there.

“This is to ensure Pelangai has good representation, especially to continue development there and for the welfare of the people,” he told reporters after officiating the Selangor Property Expo 2023 organised by the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS) here today.

The Pelangai by-election is being held following the death of its assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun who was killed in a plane crash in Bandar Elmina, here on August 17.

It involves a three-cornered fight between BN candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional and an Independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasni.

Asked about the latest status of the petition to nullify the result of four seats won by the PN in the Selangor State Election last August, Amirudin, who is also Selangor Menteri Besar, said PH and BN were waiting for more information from their lawyers.

PH and BN were reported to be considering filing election petitions for the Sungai Kandis, Taman Medan, Gombak Setia and Dengkil state seats, where they lost by narrow margins.

PH-BN lost by 407 votes in Dengkil, Sungai Kandis (167), Gombak Setia (58) and Taman Medan (30).

Meanwhile, on rumours that he will be offered a Cabinet minister’s post, Amirudin said this is something that has been talked about since last year.

“This rumour has been around since 2022 and I have not heard anything firm on it. It is just a rumour. This comes under the Prime Minister’s authority. Let the Prime Minister think and decide,” he said. — Bernama