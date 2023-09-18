SYDNEY, Sept 18 — Three people have been injured after a stabbing at an Australian university campus this afternoon, police said.

Two of the victims were stabbed in the attack, which happened around 2.45pm (0445 GMT) at the Australian National University in Canberra. The nature of the third person’s injuries was not specified.

All three are recovering in hospital, Australian Capital Territory police said.

Officers said one person had been arrested and they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the attack. — AFP