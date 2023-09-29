KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — A 49-year-old woman who was initially designated missing after a fire that engulfed a row of wooden houses along the Pulau Ketam shoreline in Selangor earlier has been found dead.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said the remains of the woman were found around 10.05pm tonight.

“Since the tide has receded at the location, the search for the victim was continued and at 2205 hours, the victim’s remains were found lying at the pillar of the destroyed home.

“The body is currently in the process of being brought up,” a spokesman said in a short media statement.

In an earlier statement, the department said the woman was believed to be trapped inside one of the houses when the fire caught up, and was missing.

The spokesman said that initial investigation showed that three Class C residential houses with the size of around 1,500 square feet each were damaged and 90 per cent burnt.

It has since added that three fishing boats also caught fire in the blaze.

The Fire and Rescue Department received the distress call at around 12.45pm and personnel from the Klang, Kota Lama, Pulau Ketam and Andalas fire stations were at the scene around five minutes later.

Videos and pictures of the fire have been widely shared on social media.