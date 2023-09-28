PUTRAJAYA, Sept 28 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar today warned Muslims online that Islam should not be presented as “extreme” on social media.

The religious affairs minister said this way of proselytisation goes against the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

“In today's social media, don't talk about Islam as this holy thing that appears extreme,” he told the national-level Maulidur Rasul 1445 Hijrah/2023 celebration at Putrajaya International Convention Centre here.

“It is very contrary to the word as well as the upbringing of the Messenger of God. What he taught is mutual respect, open-mindedness and maintaining morals when differing opinions.

He said the same goes for content on social media which involves current affairs, religious and legal issues.

“In this regard, the mufti and state religious departments act as the authorities in religious matters and fatwas play a very great role in providing guidance and answers against every religious confusion and confusion including laws that arise in society,” he said.

Na'im said he hopes that such guidance can curb the issues of slander, quarrels and things that can lead to a divide in the community.

“Thus, the celebration of the Prophet's birthday that we celebrate today, brings a great meaning to Muslims to appreciate and practise all the essence of the teachings which was left by the Prophet,” he added.

Earlier, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah reminded Muslims to always speak the truth and avoid spreading lies as the culture of slander had led to the collapse of civilisations and the fall of great powers, as well as tragic events throughout Islamic history.

Also in attendance today were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.