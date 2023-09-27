KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The flood in Perlis has fully recovered, but the number of flood victims in Kedah recorded an increase as of 8pm tonight.

In Perlis, the Perlis Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Arau which accommodated five victims from two families was closed at 2.45pm today and all the victims have been allowed to return home.

The relief centre which was opened yesterday afternoon, housed victims from Kampung Titi Besi and Kampung Kebun.

In Kedah, the number of flood victims continued to increase to 701 people from 201 families as of tonight compared to 268 victims from 81 families this morning.

APM Kedah Disaster Management Secretariat Division Head Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said all the victims from Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar and Pokok Sena districts were housed in seven temporary relief centres.

“The centres are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun, Dewan Kampung Tradisi Lembah Keriang in Changlun, SK Malau, Dewan PPK Lubuk Batu, SK Taman Aman, SK Bukit Hijau and Maahad Tarbiyah Derang,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the state government will provide food packs to flood victims which will be distributed after they are allowed to return to their respective homes. — Bernama