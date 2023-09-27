ALOR SETAR, Sept 27 — The Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) foresees the occurrence of stagnant floodwaters in the state if it continues to rain when the high tide hits this Friday.

Its Disaster Operations Division head Capt (PA) Saifuddin Abdullah said though the weather is clear again today, should it rain after this, it is feared that floods would occur in five districts and the floodwaters would recede slowly.

“The weather seems clear today. I hope this will continue and the water will be able to flow out quickly to the sea, but we fear that high tide will occur from September 29 to October 2. As such it is hoped that the floodwaters will recede before the high tides occur.

“If the floodwaters collide with the high tide, several settlements may be flooded and more victims will be evacuated,” he told reporters after checking on the situation at Sungai Anak Bukit, Taman Aman here today.

However, Saifuddin said Kedah APM has prepared its assets to deal with the flood situation in the districts of Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Pendang and Kuala Muda, adding that so far, relief centres have been set up in Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar and Pokok Sena.

“We have on standby 12 lorries, 12 four-wheel-drive vehicles, vans (two), ambulances (eight) and boats (85) and staff strength of 603,” he said.

He said the water level readings in four rivers in Kedah, namely Sungai Laka and Sungai Bata in Kubang Pasu and Sungai Pendang (Pendang) and Sungai Anak Bukit (Kota Setar) were at dangerous levels this morning.

The number of flood victims in Kedah rose to 268 from 81 families this morning, compared to 177 from 41 families last night. — Bernama