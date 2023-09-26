KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The number of flood evacuees housed at temporary relief centres in Kedah and Perlis recorded an increase while that in Sabah remained the same as of 8pm today.

In Kedah, the number of flood victims rose to 177 people from 51 families compared to 123 people from 36 families earlier today.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) head of disaster management secretariat Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said one more relief centre was opened in the Kubang Pasu district.

“The relief centre at the Kampung Tradisi Lembah Keriang Hall in Changlun, which was opened at 2.30pm, housed 27 people from eight families while the one at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun, which was opened yesterday, had 150 people from 43 families.

“All the victims housed at the two centres are from Mukim Temin, which comprises Kampung Nangmah, Kampung Paya Nong Mi, Kampung Paya Lantau, Kampung Beru, Kampung Kubang Kayu and Kampung Bendang Tok Leh,” he said in a statement tonight.

In Perlis, another relief centre was also opened at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Arau Hall after more areas were inundated around Arau.

Perlis Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said the centre was opened at 5pm today to house 18 victims from four families from around Arau.

Yesterday, one centre was opened at the al-Imran Mosque, Ulu Pauh but all 24 victims from eight families chose to stay put in their homes.

In Sabah, the number of victims in the Beaufort district remained at 134 people from 46 families as of 8pm today.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said in a statement that all flood victims are housed at the Selagon Hall relief centre, which has been open since Sunday (September 24) following continuous downpour.

“All victims are from five villages in Beaufort, which has been badly hit by floods,” it said. — Bernama