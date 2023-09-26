PUTRAJAYA, Sept 26 — The average life expectancy of babies born is expected to be 74.8 years, according to the Abridged Life Tables, Malaysia, 2021-2023 findings released by the Department of Statistics (DOSM) today.

The publication says on average, a baby girl born in 2023 is expected to live up to 77.4 years, longer than a baby boy’s expectancy of 72.5 years.

The publication contains abridged life tables by age group, ethnic group and sex in state and country levels for the period 2021-2023. It also presents life expectancy at birth by sex for 156 administrative districts.

Commenting on the report, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement today said the highest life expectancy at birth for males and females by state for the period of 2021 to 2023 was recorded by Selangor, while Terengganu recorded the lowest life expectancy for the same period.

“The highest life expectancy at birth for males and females by administrative districts for 2023 was recorded in Petaling, Selangor (80.5 years) while Samarahan, Sarawak recorded the highest life expectancy in 2022 (79.6 years) and 2021 (79.8 years).

“Kecil Lojing, Kelantan recorded the lowest life expectancy at birth for 2023 (62.8 years) and 2022 (63.2 years) while Kuala Penyu, Sabah recorded the lowest for 2021 (64.2 years),” he said.

Mohd Uzir said males who reach the age of 15 and 60 years in 2023 are expected to live for another 58.3 years and 18.3 years respectively, which indicates that a male aged 15 and 60 years in 2023 is expected to live until the age of 73.3 years and 68.3 years, respectively.

On the other hand, females in the same age groups are expected to live for another 63.1 years and 21.1 years, resulting in life expectancy of 78.1 years and 81.1 years, respectively, he said. — Bernama