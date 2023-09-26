KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Kedah is the latest state to be affected by floods while the number of evacuees in Perak, Sabah and Sarawak remained unchanged as of 9am today.

In Kedah, the number of flood victims housed at the temporary relief centre (PPS) in Kubang Pasu, which opened at 9pm yesterday, rose to 61 people from 18 families this morning, compared to 21 people last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, in a statement, said all the victims are taking shelter at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun, while the water level is increasing following the ongoing light rain.

The victims from Kampung Nangmah and Kampung Paya Nong Mi in Mukim Temin were relocated to the PPS after water started rising in their residential areas at 8.50 pm due to continuous rain for more than eight hours in the Kubang Pasu district.

In Perak, the number of flood victims remained at 38 people from nine families from Kampung Matang Tengah in the Kerian district, who are housed at the PPS at Sekolah Rendah Changkat Lobak.

The JPBN Secretariat, in a statement, said that Jalan Bagan Serai-Changkat Lobak is still closed to traffic as the floodwater has not receded.

In Sarawak, the number of evacuees remained at eight people from three families from Kampung Buluh Balui, Kampung Batu Danau and Kampung Pandak, who are currently taking shelter at the Buluh Balui Multipurpose Hall.

Meanwhile, in Sabah, a total of 134 victims from 46 affected families in Beaufort are still housed at the Selagon Hall PPS which was opened on Sunday. — Bernama