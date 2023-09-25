KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Police believe that the two Sri Lankan suspects wanted for the murder of three of their countrymen in a shop in Sentul last Saturday, are still in the Klang Valley.

Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said he was confident the two men are still in the vicinity of the crime scene and efforts are being intensified to track them down.

“I am confident this case will be resolved soon. So far, we have recorded the statements of one of the victim’s parents,” he said during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Headquarters, here today.

Queried on whether the incident was related to the ongoing ethnic conflict in Sri Lanka, Allaudeen responded that it was not.

Last Saturday, the bodies of three men were found with their hands tied and their heads covered with plastic bags, in a storeroom in Jalan Perhentian Kampung Kovil Hilir at 11pm.

Two of the deceased were tenants of a room in the premises rented by a Sri Lankan married couple in their 40s, while the third was their son.

On a separate note, regarding the bomb threat at Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Allaudeen said the police were awaiting the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and Cyber Security Malaysia’s report on the source of the email threat received by a BNM staff.

Last Wednesday, a BNM staff received a bomb threat via email at 3pm but a nearly two-hour inspection by the Bomb Disposal Unit of the Royal Malaysian Police verified it was a hoax and confirmed that the central bank was safe. — Bernama