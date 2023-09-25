KOTA TINGGI, Sept 25 — One of the four men arrested in connection with a brawl during the Desaru International Bike Week (DIBW) 2023 in Kota Tinggi last Saturday tested positive for methamphetamine, said Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora.

He said following that the police had opened an investigation under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The suspects, aged in their 20s to 50s, have been remanded for three days beginning today,” he said in a statement today.

Hussin advised the public to refrain from making any speculation regarding the incident, while giving the assurance that investigation into the incident would be carried out in a transparent manner.

“Those with information on the incident can contact the Kota Tinggi district police headquarters’ operation room at 07-8831222 or investigating officer ASP Ng Han Shoong at 016-5488810 or go to the nearby police station,” he said.

Earlier, several videos of the purported incident were posted on social media, showing a group of individuals fighting at the event on September 23.

The incident is believed to have happened due to a misunderstanding between two groups of bikers, one was from the United States, and the other was a local group. — Bernama