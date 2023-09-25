KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) arrested 15,786 individuals for various commercial crime offences in the first eight months of this year, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said during this period JSJK took action to freeze RM106 million in assets and property as well as from the aspect of eradication, it had carried out 14,046 operations and raids, with five cases taken to court.

“Due to this, it must move one step forward to face the challenges of this new world, including the use of Artificial Intelligence technology,” he said when speaking at the Inspector-General of Police September 2023 Monthly Assembly in Bukit Aman here today.

He said it cannot be denied that the open cyberspace presents a challenge to the police to explore latest strategies and methods to deal with such crimes.

“I understand that the current trend of commerical crimes shows that 50 per cent of cases recorded yearly comprise online fraud,” he said.

Ayob Khan said in efforts to curb and eradicate commerical crimes, the JSJK needs to strengthen its commitment in implementing various incentives that have been planned involving investigations, intelligence, operations and prevention campaigns.

Meanwhile, elaborating on the increase in cases of misconduct involving police officers and personnel in recent times, he said it required firmness and courage in supervision through the “close monitoring” method.

“All officers and personnel who hold positions such as supervisors from the top down will be held accountable if they fail to supervise and take action on officers and members under them who are involved in misconduct.

“There is no more reason among supervisors to not take any firm action on the officers and members involved in cases of misconduct just because they want to be popular or have a feeling of “esprit de corps,” he also said. — Bernama