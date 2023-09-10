MIRI, Sept 10 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are making the 200km journey to Bintulu on the eighth day of the “Kembara Kenali Borneo” programme, today.

Their Majesties and the royal entourage are scheduled to stop at Pantai Bungai in Bekenu, here to mingle with the people.

Pantai Bungai is one of the tourist locations in Miri which is about 35km from here.

The Royal couple is accompanied by the Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Panglima Raja Kolonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah.

Among the activities organised to liven up the gathering are the people’s feast, folk games, crafts sales as well as a luncheon.

The Royal convoy will then proceed to Kampung Penan Muslim, Batu 10, Miri-Bintulu for a tea function and a ceremony to hand over donations to the asnaf (individuals eligible to receive tithe) in the area.

Their Majesties are also scheduled to have a photo session at Nyabau Interchange, Bintulu.

Tomorrow, the King and Queen will visit Sibu, Sri Aman and Kuching before continuing their journey to Telok Melano in southern Sarawak on September 13.

“Kembara Kenali Borneo” which aims to fulfil the dream of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah to get closer to the people of Sabah and Sarawak, which set off on September 3, ended its Sabah leg on Thursday.

The 11-day tour covers a distance of 2,154km along the Pan Borneo Highway, which connects Sabah, Sarawak, and Brunei. — Bernama