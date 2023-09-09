MIRI, Sept 9 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah attended a dinner reception hosted by the Sultan Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha at Baitur Rahmah, Istana Nurul Iman, Brunei, last night.

According to the statement on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page, today Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah were in Bandar Seri Begawan as part of the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour, before proceeding to Sarawak today.

The convoy will enter Sarawak through Miri with several celebration events planned in the city before the convoy moves on to Bekenu and Bintulu tomorrow.

The journey through Sarawak, known as the Land of the Hornbills, will also include stops in Sibu, Sri Aman, and Kuching before concluding with a trip to Telok Melano, Lundu in southern Sarawak on September 13.

Last Thursday, the tour, which fulfils the dream of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah to get closer to the people of Sabah and Sarawak, concluded its journey in Sabah after it began on September 3.

The Kembara Kenali Borneo tour from September 3 to 13 starts in Tawau, Sabah and ends in Telok Melano, Sarawak, a distance of 2,154km along the Pan Borneo Highway that connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei. ― Bernama