MIRI, Sept 10 — People young and old turned up in force to accord a warm welcome to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah as Their Majesties arrived in Miri in conjunction with the “Kembara Kenali Borneo” yesterday.

The atmosphere was just like in a classic Malay movie scene where the dearest and most beloved king and queen were deeply respected by their people.

Their Majesties as well as the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Panglima Raja Col Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah who were also in the royal entourage were greeted by hundreds of people when they arrived at the Kampung Pangkalan Lutong Hall here for a tea reception.

Shouts of “Daulat Tuanku” (Long Live the King) reverberated around the hall soon after the King and his entourage arrived at the last stop yesterday, located 12 kilometres from the city, at about 5.15pm.

Several groups of adults and children ran towards the hall, overwhelmed with excitement and joy over the arrival of Their Majesties, just to see the royal couple up close.

Despite limited space inside the hall, the people waited patiently outside, hoping to meet the King and Queen in person.

Aware of the situation, Al-Sultan Abdullah, Tunku Azizah and the princes spent time mingling and chatted with several residents.

Al-Sultan Abdullah paused briefly from the tea reception and greeted the crowd warmly, waving to the people outside the hall, which met with joyful cheers from the crowd.

Before leaving at 5.45pm, Tunku Azizah waved and made a heart hand gesture through the sunroof of a four-wheel-drive vehicle driven by Al-Sultan Abdullah.

The crowd waved back and made the same hand gesture at the Queen, expressing their deep affection for Their Majesties.

Yesterday, the royal entourage continued into Sarawak via Miri. The King and Queen resided in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Thursday and attended a Royal Dinner hosted by the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

The royal convoy will head to Bekenu and Bintulu today, stopping by in Sibu, Sri Aman, and Kuching before reaching Telok Melano in southern Sarawak on September 13.

The “Kembara Kenali Borneo” fulfils Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah’s dream of getting closer to the people of Sabah and Sarawak.

The tour, from September 3 to 13, began in Tawau, Sabah and ends in Telok Melano, Sarawak, covering a distance of 2,154 kilometres along the Pan Borneo Highway that connects Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei. — Bernama