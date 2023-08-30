PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — Malaysia and Cuba held discussions regarding the preparations for the forthcoming G77+China Summit which is scheduled to take place in the capital city of Havana, on September 15-16.

The discussion took place between the Cuban Ambassador to Malaysia, Florentino Batista Gonzalez and Deputy Secretary-General for Multilateral Affairs, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) Datuk Cheong Loon Hai at the ministry’s office Tuesday.

“Ambassador of Cuba, Florentino Batista Gonzalez, called on Deputy Secretary-General for Multilateral Affairs, Datuk Cheong Loon Lai. Both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and Cuba’s preparation for the G77+China Summit in Havana, scheduled for September 15-16, 2023,” said a tweet from Wisma Putra.

The Summit, which is to be attended by developing nations and held on the Caribbean island, will prominently address the theme “Current Challenges of Development: The Role of Science, Technology, and Innovation.” This theme was emphasised by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who currently leads the G77.

Originating in 1964 as part of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Group of 77 plus China is a coalition comprising 134 countries. Its objective is to promote the collective economic interests of its member nations and enhance their collaborative negotiation capabilities at the United Nations.

Cuban authorities have noted that the G77 plus China faces substantial developmental challenges, given that its member nations collectively represent 80 per cent of the global population and comprise over two-thirds of UN member states. — Bernama