IPOH, Aug 30 — A contract labourer was sentenced to a total of 12 months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for causing hurt and threatening to kill his mother with a pair of scissors three days ago.

Magistrate S. Punitha meted out the sentence on V. Kumaran, 48, after he pleaded guilty to both charges.

He sentenced the man to four months in jail for the charge of criminal intimidation, framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, and eight months in jail for the second charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

However, Punitha ordered the jail sentences to be served concurrently from the date of arrest, which was August 28, meaning that Kumaran would only have to serve eight months in jail.

Kumaran was charged with threatening to kill his mother, V. Yallama, 73, using a pair of scissors at a house in Taman Klebang Jaya, Chemor at about 4pm last Sunday (August 27).

He was also charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read with Section 326A of the same law, with voluntarily causing hurt to his mother at the same place and time. — Bernama