PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said it is the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states’ collective responsibility to counter Islamophobia by encouraging dialogue, raising awareness and disseminating a positive message of Islam to the world.

He said addressing Islamophobia entailed various levels of engagement with members of the international community, the United Nations (UN) Human Rights mechanisms as well as other international organisations.

“The true teachings of Islam and the way of life espoused in the Al-Quran and Hadith need to be shown,” he said at a dinner reception with 29 heads of missions and representatives from the OIC member states here tonight.

Also present was Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

Ahmad Zahid said tonight’s gathering demonstrates OIC’s shared values and commitment to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony.

“As member states of the OIC, we must continuously condemn Israel’s barbaric acts towards the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and in the Occupied Palestinian Territory as a whole.

“The regime’s despicable behaviour is a dangerous violation of international law. It also poses significant threats to the shared values and aspirations for peace,” he said.

He said OIC member states must continuously engage the rest of the international community and urge them to aggressively intercede over Israel’s atrocities.

He said the Israeli government must be held accountable and responsible for its blatant conduct of brutality.

“Fifty-six years have passed since the annexation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, yet the struggle continues.

“The violation and atrocities by Israel have cast a dark shadow over the region. Unlawful killings, forced displacement, abusive detention, movement restrictions and settlement expansion need to stop,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said one particular concern was the Jewish colonialists’ attempt to fuel religious conflict by imposing a temporal and spatial division of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and such acts of apartheid pose a significant threat to international peace and security.

He said the reckless and unlawful actions of Israeli forces were in violation of the Status Quo Agreement initiated in 1757.

“OIC members must step up efforts to hold Israel accountable for its unacceptable cruel behaviour in the occupied territory before the situation spirals further out of control.

“It is imperative that the occupying power comply with the international law, without exception. Failure to do so will only fuel and perpetuate the culture of injustice and impunity,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said in protecting Al-Aqsa, Muslim nations must consolidate their approach.

“We need an approach that is proactive and practical. It should encompass bold leadership, strong political will, unity, strength and values that define our shared faith.

“This new line of action will send a strong message to the world that our unity knows no boundaries when it comes to safeguarding this house of Allah,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia as a nation, will continue to stand firm in its resolve to address the issue of Islamophobia.

“Malaysia’s commitment to OIC’s agenda, especially Al-Aqsa, is unwavering and resolute,” he said. — Bernama