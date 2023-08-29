PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — It is mandatory for all ministries and government agencies to send as many representatives as possible to the 2023 National Day Perdana address by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here tomorrow.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said he expects over 5,000 people to attend the Perdana address, which will take place at 2pm tomorrow (August 30) at the Plenary Hall of the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

Civil servants who have come from afar should also join in the National Day 2023 celebrations on Thursday (August 31), he said in his speech at the Malaysian Government Servants Welfare and Sports Council (Maksak) Awards Night today.

Also present was Public Service Department director-general Datuk Zulkapli Mohamed.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zuki wants civil servants to translate the spirit of patriotism through actions such as at work or sports training they represent.

“If possible, make Malaysia proud on the global stage so that the world knows that the country is now ready to become a developed, bold and progressive country in various fields,” he said.

Citing the true story of Malbatt in 1993, which is now shown in the movie titled MALBATT: Misi Bakara, he said it showed that all public servants must firmly and securely embed the spirit of patriotism in their hearts.

He said the movie tells the story about the bravery of 19 members of the Royal Malay Regiment of the Malaysian Army from Malbatt 1 who saved 70 American soldiers caught behind enemy lines in Bakara Market, Mogadishu in Somalia in 1993.

“In this MALBATT mission, which was initially a peacekeeping mission to monitor the ceasefire under the banner of the United Nations (UN), the Malaysian battalion was ordered to rescue the 70 trapped United States (US) Ranger and Delta Force soldiers. In the process, one of our soldiers was killed, while dozens more were seriously injured.

“Through the success of this mission, where our troops finally succeeded in freeing the US forces from the threat of the enemy after six hours of fighting, the world began to recognise Malaysia for the bravery and courage of our 70 soldiers in Somalia,” he said.

Mohd Zuki also ordered the Jalur Gemilang to be hoisted on government buildings and government quarters to mark the National Day celebrations.

The National Day 2023 celebration, with the theme “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan” (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope), will take place in Putrajaya on August 31.

This is the fifth time that Putrajaya will be the venue for the National Day celebration, having done the same in 2003, 2005, 2018 and 2019. — Bernama