KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki admonished two individuals today for apparently making excuses to avoid returning to the country to face questioning by the national anti-graft agency

Berita Harian reported Azam as sending a stern message to businessman Datuk Seri Muhammad Adlan Berhan and lawyer Mansoor Saat for not cooperating with the commission’s investigation.

“Both of you should just return (to Malaysia) and cooperate with the investigations.

“I don’t want to hear any more excuses,” he was quoted as saying by the Malay national daily that was published today.

Azam said this to reporters at a leadership forum at Menara Lembaga Pertubuhan Peladang here today.

He was commenting on Mansoor and Muhammad Adlan, who is the son-in-law of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who are sought by the MACC over a corruption case.

Both men are reported to be out of the country at present but have denied that they are on the run from the authorities.

Mansoor and Muhammad Adlan also claimed to have no knowledge that they are wanted by the MACC.

However, the nation’s top graft-buster called on both men to abide by the law and cooperate with the commission.

“Perhaps people may not like what I just said, but that is who I am.

“So, to the both of you, just come back and stop making excuses,” Azam was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Earlier, Mansoor issued a statement denying that he was a fugitive as alleged by the MACC to the media.

Mansoor, a director and shareholder of NERS Sdn Bhd (NERS), claimed he had cooperated with the MACC and that the commission’s officers knew his whereabouts.

He pointed out that he left Malaysia legally for business matters, but this was now being used against him to make him appear guilty.

Previously, Muhammad Adlan also denied that he was on the run from the authorities. The businessman said that he was never arrested or contacted by the MACC after it was reported that he allegedly fled abroad and was now on the MACC’s wanted list.

Checks revealed that Muhammad Adlan and Mansoor left Malaysia on May 17 and May 21 respectively. There is no record of their return to the country.