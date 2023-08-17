KUCHING, Aug 17 — Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng today urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to consider a Cabinet shake-up in view of the minimal Malay support towards the unity government as indicated in the recent elections involving six states in Peninsular Malaysia.

He said Anwar should replace some federal ministers with experienced Malay Members of Parliament, such as former Second Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and former Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

“Perhaps through the appointments of senatorship, even (former Health Minister) Khairy Jamaluddin should be considered,” Sng, who is also Julau MP, said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

He said the present set of federal ministers are still new to the job and have yet to leave their mark on policy matters.

He warned that the unity government does not have the luxury of time to address problems faced by the people.

“My only concern is that some in the government leadership may have the mindset of taking the people’s support for granted.

“We must not forget that politics is dynamic and voter support can change accordingly. If one needs proof, just look at the results of the recent elections in six states,” he said.