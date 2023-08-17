KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Pelangai assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun is one of the victims killed in the Elmina private jet crash that occurred in Shah Alam this afternoon.

Pahang Speaker Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin expressed his condolences over the Pahang state executive council (exco) member’s death on his Instagram account.

"Sad news, Johari, Pahang state exco member, Pelangai assemblyman, Bentong Umno division chief has returned to the mercy of god, involved in the plane crash in Elmina, Shah Alam,” he said.

The police earlier confirmed that 10 people were killed in the crash, eight of whom were passengers and another two motorists on the ground.

After the crash, the operator Jet Valet Sdn Bhd said it will cooperate with authorities to assist in investigations.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed that eight, including six passengers and two flight crew, were aboard the private jet that crashed in the residential area.

The private jet had initially made contact with the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower at 2.47pm and landing clearance was given at 2.48pm.

The private jet had departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2.08pm to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS) in Subang, it added.

According to CAAM, the private jet was a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) with the registration number N28JV.