KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Malaysia and Singapore should work together in new fields such as sustainability, climate change, and the digital economy, extending beyond the current areas of cooperation, said Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon.

Menon stressed that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) signed between the two nations during Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to the republic in January, focusing on the digital economy, green economy, and cybersecurity, represent a positive beginning.

“Singapore is also keen to contribute to Malaysia’s conservation efforts, and an MOU was signed between NParks and the Pahang Biodiversity Council on Co-Operation in Flora and Wildlife Conservation in June this year,” he said in his speech at Singapore’s 58th National Day reception tonight.

The reception hosted by him was graced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who was the Minister-in-Attendance. Also present was Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching.

Menon said Singapore and Malaysian agencies have been working together to improve people-to-people flows between two countries, including expediting the immigration processes at the Johor- Singapore checkpoints.

“There has also been good progress on the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, which is due to be completed in 2026,” he added.

Menon said the Singapore’s 58th National Day reception themed “Bersama” (Together) underscores the strong people-to-people ties between Singapore and Malaysia and emphasises that both countries will work together to address challenges of the future.

“Bersama” is an apt description of the special and historical relationship between Singapore and Malaysia, and how our futures remain irrevocably tied,” he added.

Guests during the event were treated to a performance by 27-year-old Singaporean musician, Joshua German, a jazz and classical pianist.

Joshua performed nine songs, including famous Singapore National Day songs such as Home and well-known numbers such as What A Wonderful World.

The event, was attended by over 1,200 guests including Singaporeans and friends from the Malaysian government, diplomatic corps, and the private and non-government sectors. — Bernama