ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 16 — A motion proposing for the remapping of the country’s maritime border between Johor and Singapore, particularly the Tebrau Strait, will be brought to the state legislative assembly next month.

Kota Iskandar assemblyman Datuk Pandak Ahmad said this was following the emergence of several issues involving local fishermen in the Tebrau Strait and the Singaporean authorities.

“I will bring a motion to remap the Singapore-Malaysia maritime border, especially the Tebrau Strait, on September 11 because of a new incident that happened two days ago.

“Previously, an incident involving fishermen and the Singaporean authorities happened in October last year. If this matter is not brought to the state assembly, it will not be resolved,” he told a press conference here today.

A verbal altercation occurred between local fishermen and Singapore Police Coast Guard (PCG) officers in the Pasir Laba area, near the Second Link Bridge in October last year.

Meanwhile, four local fishermen claimed their nets were damaged when they were hit by a boat belonging to the Singaporean authorities in the waters of the Tebrau Strait, also near the Second Link Bridge at about 7am on Monday.

A police report was lodged yesterday at the Tanjung Kupang police station here at 12.46pm.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report of the incident. — Bernama