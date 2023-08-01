SERDANG, Aug 1 — A police sergeant has been arrested to assist in the investigation into a break-in at the exhibit store of the Sepang district police headquarters (IPD) last Friday (July 28).

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the policemen, who is attached to the commercial unit of the Sepang IPD, in his 40s, was arrested yesterday.

Speaking to reporters after attending Sime Darby Property Bhd’s Auxiliary Police Unit’s 7th anniversary parade at Padang Kawad Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) here today, he said the case was being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

“We are still investigating the motive behind the incident and the value of the lost items,” he said, adding that the police would apply for a remand order against the policeman.

A police report claiming that the exhibit store had been ransacked and items linked to narcotic cases, along with a bag containing a laptop with information on the data, had gone missing, went viral recently.

The report also stated that checks revealed that the closed-circuit camera at the location was damaged and not functioning.

Meanwhile, Hussein said that as of yesterday, the police had received 16 reports in connection with various election offences, including party flags and posters being vandalised.

He said all the cases were being investigated under Section 427 for committing mischief.j — Bernama