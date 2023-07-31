KUCHING, July 31 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today called for more in-depth research to be made on the existence of human civilisation at the Niah Caves in the Miri division.

He said the latest research showed signs that civilisation there had existed as far back as 60,000 years ago, earlier than the 40,000 years previously shown based on past studies conducted by the Sarawak Museum.

“However, a recent research done by an Australian university and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak indicated that there are signs of the existence of civilisation in Niah about 60,000 years ago,” he said at the opening of the national level International Museum Day 2023 here.

“This is a very important discovery in our study of civilisation in Niah,” he said, adding that in-depth research can provide a new scientific discovery on human life.

The premier said there are many more treasures in Sarawak that should be shared with the rest of the world and he hoped that researchers will make a more in-depth study and will make a very important contribution in the development of civilisation.

“I would like to share what is the future that Sarawak has in terms of history, sharing history and determining the future,” he said.

He added that Sarawak has so many treasures, one of which is the discovery of the settlement of human life in Niah. He said British naturalist, explorer and anthropologist and biologist Sir Alfred Russel Wallace spent many years in Sarawak collecting specimens of insects, animals and plants which are now exhibited at the History Museum in London.

“He was the one who collected the specimens of butterflies and he came up with a theory of evolution, thus we have a connection with the London museum from the point of view of the historical study of this evolution,” he said.

Among those present at the function were National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Agi Dagang, Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Sarawak Speaker Tan Sri Asfia Awang Nasar and representatives from the National Museum and museums from other states.