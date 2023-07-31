KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) will expand the SMART SBB Mini Sekinchan Mada-Bernas paddy farming on a large scale all over the country.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said it’s a move of the unity government to ensure the supply of rice in the country is sufficient, especially in the face of possible disruption to rice import.

Even though the country is not affected by the decision of India to stop the export of rice, he said Malaysia needs to be prepared by producing more local rice.

“India has announced stopping its rice export while Pakistan, Vietnam and Thailand also said so over the uncertain hot weather next year...we should be ready.

“... we are taking the new technology (paddy farming) which began in Sekinchan, Selangor to Perlis, Terengganu and Pahang... the project in Arau (Perlis) will be harvested in August, and if we can achieve 10 tonnes per hectare we will expand it,” he said.

He told reporters after opening the 38th National Fishermen’s Association of Malaysia (Nekmat) annual general meeting at the federal capital today.

Mohamad said the move will not only enhance the security of the rice supply in Malaysia apart from reducing the dependence on rice imports and help the country achieve self-sufficiency in rice production.

In fact, he said the move would also assist local paddy farmers to raise their income. — Bernama