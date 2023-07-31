PUTRAJAYA, July 31 — Internet prices are expected to drop by this September when the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing (MSAP) is adopted, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking at the monthly assembly of the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) here today, he said the use of MSAP would lead to a reduction in internet wholesale prices and cheaper packages.

“Insya-Allah by this September internet prices will be cheaper ... If it is already cheap, it will be even cheaper now,” he said.

On July 11, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said a cut in retail prices for fixed broadband services based on MSAP could only be implemented after the access agreement was signed among service providers.

MCMC said at the moment most access providers had published or were in the process of publishing the Reference Access Offer (RAO).

The government launched the Fixed Broadband Unity Package in February this year to help the B40 group, veterans, persons with disabilities and senior citizens. This package comes with a 24-month subscription contract at RM69 per month and provides internet speeds of up to 30Mbps with unlimited data.

Fahmi said a new policy of “where there is a road, there will be internet” will be introduced to ensure the people will have wider internet access.

He said this policy, which will be worked on by KKD and parties like giant telecommunication companies, will kick off in areas with road access, including major roads.

“We must work faster; the reality is we can talk and pride ourselves on the availability of 5G but people still very much want basic 4G access wherever they are,” he said, adding that internet is an important basic facility like water and electricity supply.

Fahmi praised the commitment and readiness of several telecommunication companies to sign the access agreement for 5G implementation, as well as their cooperation in implementing the Unity Package now known as RAHMAH Package to cut costs for consumers.

On July 21 this year, Fahmi said the Task Force on Implementation of Dual 5G Network in Malaysia had reached agreement on equity participation in Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) and 5G access agreement with DNB.

He said CelcomDigi, Maxis, Telekom Malaysia, U-Mobile and YTL Communications would finalise the shareholding process in DNB. — Bernama