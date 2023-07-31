MELAKA, July 31 — Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) is aiming to achieve 89.5 per cent 5G coverage in Melaka by the end of December this year, the Melaka State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee chairman Fairul Nizam Roslan said this percentage would cover 225 locations throughout the state.

“Once this target has been achieved, additional locations for a new 5G network to cover the remaining 10.5 per cent in Melaka will be studied and reviewed following the federal government’s announcement of a change from the sole 5G network provider to the dual-network model beginnning January 2024.

“It is hoped that the implementation of this new model will provide wider and more stable 5G services in Melaka,” he said.

Fairul Nizam was replying to a question from Bandar Hilir state assemblyman Leng Chau Yen on why the 5G network in Melaka was not stable yet.

He said as at June 30 this year, 125 of the 225 planned sites had been developed by DNB, involving 63.4 per cent 5G network readiness in Melaka.

The remaining 100 locations are still under implementation and expected to be completed in stages by December this year, including in the Taboh Naning and Rim state constituencies. — Bernama