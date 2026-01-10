SHAH ALAM, Jan 10 — Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has expressed deep disappointment and disagreement with the state government’s plan to allow pig farming operations in the Tanjong Sepat area, Kuala Langat, beginning this year, prior to their relocation to Bukit Tagar in 2030.

According to a statement issued by the Istana Alam Shah, His Royal Highness views the decision seriously, particularly given the possibility that it may involve the development of large-scale pig farming operations oriented towards export markets, and covering an area of approximately 202 hectares.

The statement said that, in principle, Sultan Sharafuddin agrees with the existence of small-scale and well-controlled pig farming operations, to meet the food needs of the Chinese and other non-Muslim communities in Selangor.

“However, large-scale planning is inappropriate, insensitive and disproportionate to the demographic reality and social harmony of the Selangor community, the majority of which comprises the Malay Muslim population,” the statement said.

Sultan Sharafuddin also expressed deep concern that the Kuala Langat area is predominantly inhabited by Malays, and noted that issues related to pig farming in the area have yet to be fully resolved since 2010.

His Royal Highness said that local residents have long endured adverse impacts, including foul odours, river pollution and persistent fly infestations, which have affected their quality of life and public health.

In the same statement, Sultan Sharafuddin also cited Surah Al-An’aam, verse 145, which states that pork is impure, as an affirmation of the sensitivity of Muslims on the matter.

The Ruler also emphasised that his residence, Istana Pantai Bahagia, is located in the Kuala Langat area, and that he has personally experienced and witnessed the impact of odour pollution resulting from pig farming activities in the area.

Therefore, the Sultan of Selangor believes that it is unreasonable for an issue that has persisted for more than a decade to be allowed to recur on an even larger scale.

In this regard, His Royal Highness proposed that people’s representatives reside and live near pig farming areas, particularly in Kuala Langat, so that they may personally experience the conditions and hardships endured by the local population.

“For this reason, His Royal Highness does not agree with the proposal to designate the Kuala Langat area as a temporary site for pig farming prior to its relocation to Bukit Tagar, as he is concerned that the pollution problems which have plagued the area for the past 16 years will worsen.

“His Royal Highness seriously questions whether the planning of this large-scale pig farming project involves the interests of certain politicians and business groups, and has raised concerns over the possibility of corruption, conflicts of interest or governance lapses in the project’s planning and approval process,” the statement said.

Sultan Sharafuddin also recalled the Selangor government’s earlier efforts in sending representatives abroad to gather information on modern pig farming methods; however, the high cost of modernisation was reportedly beyond the financial capacity of livestock breeders.

Therefore, His Royal Highness questioned whether the latest proposal would be fully borne by the state government, when such allocations, he said, would be more appropriately channelled towards the development of basic public facilities such as schools and hospitals.

Although Sultan Sharafuddin did not outright reject the project proposal, His Royal Highness stressed that a thorough and rational market study must be conducted before any final decision is made, to ensure that economic development does not come at the expense of the people’s well-being, environmental sustainability and the harmony of Selangor’s multi-racial society.

“The state government must act with trust, transparency and responsibility, and place the interests of the people above all other considerations,” read the statement. — Bernama