SINGAPORE, Jan 9 — A police officer who molested a female colleague and assaulted a full time national serviceman (NSF) after a work dinner and dance was sentenced to 11 weeks’ jail on Wednesday.

The 36 year old offender, who cannot be named due to a gag order protecting the victim’s identity, pleaded guilty to molestation and insulting a woman’s modesty, the Straits Times reported.

A spokesman for the Singapore Police Force said, “Officers... are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct and integrity,” adding that the force “swiftly initiated investigations” and removed him from front line duties.

“SPF will commence internal action against him,” the spokesman added.

The court heard that the officers had attended a 2024 dinner and dance at a hotel, where the offender consumed soju, whisky, vodka and cognac.

When the event wrapped up at about 11pm, an NSF identified as A1 went to a smoking area, where he accidentally hit his head on a wall and fell to the ground.

The offender told A1 to sit “properly” and said, “Officer commands you,” before stomping on A1’s groin and laughing as the NSF collapsed in pain.

He later slapped A1 on the forehead, causing him to fall again, and the policewoman recorded the acts as evidence of “ragging.”

The offender stopped when he noticed a police commander nearby.

The policewoman later asked how he planned to get home, and he said he would follow her, prompting her to agree to drive him as they lived near each other.

She asked another NSF, identified as A4, to accompany the offender to a restroom, where the offender asked A4 if he wanted to see him make the policewoman “pregnant.”

A little after 11.20pm, the group took a lift down to the carpark, the group entered a lift to the carpark, where the offender used vulgar language to ask the woman if he was “supposed” to have sex with her that night.

The woman told him, “No, you just sleep... just close your eyes,” as she became frightened by his behaviour.

DPP Sean Teh said A4 stayed close to her because he feared the offender “might do something inappropriate with her.”

At about 11.25pm, the offender grabbed her neck, pulled her face towards his and kissed her, and she pushed him away as she had not consented.

A4 confronted him, but the woman asked A4 to stay calm to avoid escalating the situation.

One of the NSFs then drove the group home.

Later that night, the offender messaged her on WhatsApp asking to meet and claiming his wife had kicked him out, but she refused and lodged a police report after consulting her superiors.

Lawyers Thangavelu and Sugenya Manogaran represented the offender, and Sugenya argued for a five week sentence, saying he had acted out of character.

She said he was a first time offender with “an otherwise exemplary record of public service spanning more than a decade.”

The offender was charged in 2025.

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)