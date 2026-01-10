KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an additional RM5 million allocation for Zoo Negara’s panda enclosure, citing its strong performance as a major tourism draw and its role in promoting environmental sustainability.

Anwar said the funding, approved for this year, was meant to support maintenance works and enhance facilities at the zoo, following a similar RM5 million allocation announced last year.

“When I came previously, I announced RM5 million to improve facilities and add value to Zoo Negara because of its performance, its appeal to tourists, and its role in attracting schoolchildren,” he said.

“This year, I have approved another RM5 million for maintenance and upkeep,” he added, briefly joking about the currency before confirming the allocation was in ringgit.

The prime minister was speaking at Zoo Negara after viewing the panda enclosure, where giant pandas Chen Xing and Xiao Yue are now on public display.

He arrived with his grandchildren at about 11.30am and took a walk inside the enclosure for a closer look at the pandas.

Both pandas were seen lounging while eating, with one eventually falling asleep despite the presence of many visitors.

Chen Xing and Xiao Yue arrived in Malaysia on Nov 18 as part of the ongoing panda cooperation programme between Malaysia and China. Upon arrival, the five-year-old pandas underwent a mandatory one-month quarantine at Zoo Negara in line with standard operating procedures.

Female giant panda Xiao Yue is seen at the Giant Panda Conservation Centre at Zoo Negara January 10, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Yesterday, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup announced the completion of the quarantine period and that the enclosure was open to the public.

Kurup and Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari also visited the panda enclosure.

Malaysia is one of 20 countries partnering China in giant panda conservation and research. Under an agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association, Malaysia will host a new pair of giant pandas for 10 years until 2035.

Anwar said the arrival of the two giant pandas from China was in line with the government’s Madani values, particularly environmental sustainability and harmony with nature.

He also thanked the Chinese government, President Xi Jinping and its leadership for the contribution, describing the pandas as a major tourism attraction for Malaysia.

Male giant panda Chen Xing is seen at the Giant Panda Conservation Centre at Zoo Negara January 10, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Anwar praised Zoo Negara’s management and animal care team, highlighting their expertise in caring for the pandas, including managing their highly selective dietary needs.

“I was told earlier that the pandas are very particular — they don’t just eat any bamboo. They only accept bamboo from Rembau, after trying many types from different places,” he said.

Responding to questions on land sales and maintenance issues surrounding Zoo Negara, Anwar said discussions were ongoing with the Selangor government on how best to manage and preserve surrounding areas.

“For now, there is space allocated for maintenance. We are discussing with the state government whether certain facilities should be maintained or not,” he said.

He stressed that not all available land should be developed, underscoring the importance of preserving buffer and maintenance zones around the zoo, especially given nearby large-scale residential projects.

“The fact that we still have maintenance space is a good thing. We don’t need to use every piece of land. We must protect maintenance areas around this facility,” he said, adding that the federal government was firm on preventing inappropriate development within and around zoological zones.

Anwar also thanked the Selangor government for ensuring no improper development took place within protected maintenance areas, both inside the zoo grounds and surrounding zones.

While acknowledging improvements over the years, Anwar said maintenance and governance challenges remained and required continued monitoring and enforcement.

“I’m not saying I am fully satisfied. There has been progress compared to previous years, but the need remains,” he said, adding that systemic issues required sustained effort from enforcement agencies.