SHAH ALAM, Jan 10 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) has reminded Muslims not to participate in, promote, support or be involved in any activities that may be associated with the normalisation of deviant lifestyles and the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

Its chairman, Senator Datuk Salehuddin Saidin said such matters were not only contrary to Islamic teachings but also went against the law, Eastern cultural values and societal norms in Malaysia.

“MAIS views seriously media reports related to the organisation of programmes involving the LGBT community and efforts to promote lifestyles that are clearly contrary to Islamic teachings.

“As the body responsible for safeguarding the sanctity of Islam in the state of Selangor, MAIS strongly opposes any form of activities by any party aimed at promoting, supporting and normalising deviant lifestyles such as LGBT,” he said in a statement today.

Salehuddin also urged the Muslim community to always adhere firmly to Islamic teachings and not be easily influenced by the LGBT normalisation agenda, which could undermine the morals and character of the Muslim community.

At the same time, he advised those who have been involved in deviant lifestyles to return to their natural disposition by participating in rehabilitation programmes conducted by MAIS, other religious authorities or non-governmental organisations (NGOs) offering related rehabilitation services.

Salehuddin said MAIS was also committed to working closely with the authorities and government agencies to ensure that activities aimed at normalising and spreading the influence of deviant lifestyles and LGBT practices that damage society could be blocked and prevented.

“MAIS will also work together with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) and other government agencies to strengthen moral education, the dissemination of Islamic teachings and values, as well as to enhance rehabilitation programmes for the Muslim community as an effort to ensure that this deviant culture is no longer practised in the state,” he said.

Yesterday, Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said the Selangor State Government had urged the authorities to conduct an investigation into the organisation of the ‘Glamping With Pride’ programme in Hulu Langat, which is scheduled to be held next week, and would not compromise with any attempt to spread and promote LGBT culture in the state.

Previously, the media reported that the group involved intended to proceed with the ‘Glamping With Pride’ programme next weekend despite objections from various parties. — Bernama