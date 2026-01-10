KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — World number one men’s singles shuttler Shi Yu Qi of China moved a step closer to defending his Malaysia Open title after advancing to the final of the 2026 edition at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, here today.

The top seed denied Denmark’s third seed and 2024 champion Anders Antonsen a place in the final, needing just 46 minutes to secure a 21-13, 21-14 straight-sets victory in their semi-final of the season opening tournament.

The 29-year-old said patience was the key to his success, a factor that helped him record his eighth win in 12 meetings against Antonsen and set up a final clash against Thailand’s former 2023 world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

“Tomorrow will be a new challenge for me and I will give my all,” he told reporters in a post-match interview at the mixed zone.

Kunlavut, on the other hand, took 63 minutes to oust fourth seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia, 21-16, 21-16, also in straight sets.

The world number two admitted he had to expend a lot of energy due to the slow shuttle movement on court throughout the game and said he will give his best to clinch his first Super 1000 title tomorrow.

China’s second seed Wang Zhi Yi continued her impressive run by brushing aside India’s former world champion Pusarla V. Sindhu 21-16, 21-15.

Zhi Yi’s final challenge will come from reigning champion and top seed An Se Young of South Korea, who advanced without taking to the court after China’s fourth seed Chen Yu Fei withdrew ahead of their semi-final clash.

In the women’s doubles, sixth seeds Baek Ha Na-Lee So Hee of South Korea produced a commanding performance to stun defending champions and fifth-seeded Japanese pair Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto 21-16, 21-12.

Earlier, top seeds and 2024 champions Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning of China stormed into the final following a 21-8, 21-17 straight-games victory over South Korea’s Jeong Na Eun-Lee Yeon Woo.

The Chinese also showed dominance in mixed doubles competition where world number one pair Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping proved too strong for Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet, sealing a comfortable 21-14, 21-14 win.

The other semi-final saw another Chinese success as Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin got past Denmark’s Jesper Toft-Amalie Magelund 21-15, 21-14 to complete an all-China final lineup tomorrow. — Bernama