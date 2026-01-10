KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Students of the Royal Military College (RMC) have been reminded to uphold the institution’s core pledge of ‘Serve to Lead’ as the foundation for producing future national leaders guided by trust and responsibility.

Acting Chief of the Armed Forces Admiral Tan Sri Zulhelmy Ithnain said RMC students must place service above self-interest, in line with the leadership philosophy instilled at the college.

“Leadership is not about power but about trust, not about rank but about responsibility. As future leaders, you must internalise the values of integrity, courage and competence.

“Leadership today demands not only academic excellence but also sensitivity to social issues, public welfare and future global challenges,” he said at the RMC Annual Parade 2026 involving 361 students at Kem Perdana Sungai Besi here today.

Also present were Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali, Army Chief General Datuk Azhan Md Othman and Air Force Chief General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris.

Zulhelmy also presented awards to students who excelled in academics, sports and military training.

Recipients were Wan Aqlan Muqree Wan Azizi (Board of Governors Award), Muhammad A’lim Uzair Mohd Khairi (Director of Studies Award), Rayyan Haqeem Khairul Azmizal (Commandant’s Award) and Hazmi Aniq Mohd Asri (Defence Minister’s Award). — Bernama