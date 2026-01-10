KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The country’s top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi are on the brink of clinching the Malaysia Open 2026 title as they stormed into tomorrow’s final after a hard-fought victory over their sixth-seeded Indonesian opponents, here today.

In the semi-finals action at a packed Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, today, the second seeded Aaron-Wooi Yik reached their maiden Malaysia Open final as they came out tops against sixth seeds from Indonesia Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri.

The opening game was a nail-biter, with both pairs locked at 21-21, but the former 2022 world champions kept their cool to edge 23-21.

Trailing 10-12 in the second set, the two-time Olympic Games bronze medallists found their rhythm on time to surge ahead 16-12 and sent the home crowd into a frenzy as they sealed the match 21-18 after 50 minutes of intense action.

The result saw the world number two pair presented with a chance to become the first local pair to lift the Malaysia Open men’s doubles title after Goh V Shem-Lim Khim Wah last won it in the 2014 edition.

Next up for Aaron-Wooi Yik is a title clash with top seeds and defending champions Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae of South Korea.

Won Ho-Seung Jae progressed to their second consecutive Malaysia Open final after overturning an opening-game deficit to beat England’s Ben Lane-Sean Vendy 8-21, 21-11, 21-18.

Speaking after the match, Aaron Chia expressed delight at returning to a back-to-back final on home soil, recalling last year’s 12-21, 21-15, 16-21 rubber set loss to compatriots Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun in the Malaysia Masters.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s final showdown, Aaron believes both pairs have a fair chance, pointing to their even 1-1 head-to-head record.

“Last year they (Won Ho-Seung Jae) were on fire, but this is the first tournament this year. I see it as 50-50 tomorrow. However, we have the advantage playing at home,” he told reporters at the mixed zone.

Wooi Yik admitted the pressure will be high for the final but said they intend to enjoy the game rather than overthink about it.

Meanwhile, Seung Jae blamed a slow start for the early setback, while Won Ho has his sights firmly set on defending the title. — Bernama