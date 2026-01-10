KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will undergo non-surgical physiotherapy for a hip bone fracture sustained after a fall at his home, his aide confirmed today.

In a statement, the aide, Sufi Yusof, said a multidisciplinary medical team involving specialists from three major hospitals evaluated Dr Mahathir's condition at the National Heart Institute (IJN) and recommended this treatment path as the "best option for his recovery."

Sufi added that the rehabilitation process is expected to require a significant amount of time due to the former PM’s age.

The fracture resulted from a fall at his residence in The Mines on January 6.

Dr Mahathir and his family extended their gratitude for the public’s prayers and well-wishes. Visits remain restricted to immediate family members.