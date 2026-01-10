KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) will only begin discussions on appointing a new chairman after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation is formally confirmed by the coalition’s supreme council, a senior leader said today, amid growing speculation over who will take over the post.

According to Utusan Malaysia, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said PN’s top leadership has yet to meet on the matter, stressing that talk of a successor was premature until Muhyiddin’s departure is officially endorsed.

“There is none yet (a replacement candidate), because we want to first finalise the confirmation of the chairman’s resignation,” he reportedly said after attending the World Al-Quds Week commemoration event in Bangi today.

“Only after that will the four component parties sit down to discuss who will replace him.”

Tuan Ibrahim added that PAS has not submitted any list of candidates for the PN chairmanship so far.

Muhyiddin stepped down as PN chairman on January 1, a move followed by several Bersatu leaders relinquishing their coalition posts, including Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and Datuk Hanifah Abu Baker.

Attention has since turned to the question of succession, particularly after PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said the party had a claim to the chairmanship, while stopping short of saying he would replace Muhyiddin.

Other names being linked to the role include Tuan Ibrahim and PAS vice-president and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.