PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) seized luxury assets valued at over RM2.2 million following a raid on a residence on the East Coast, believed to belong to the second wife of a former top Army officer.

Sources revealed that the raid, conducted this morning, uncovered two suitcases containing the luxury items.

Among the items found were 23 Rolex watches of various models, with an estimated market value of approximately RM2 million.

The MACC also seized several pieces of jewellery, believed to belong to an associate, valued at around RM225,000.

MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Zainul Darus, confirmed the matter when contacted.

Previously, it was reported that a former chief of Army, under investigation for corruption related to procurement tenders, was remanded for seven days starting Jan 8 to assist with the investigation.

One of his wives was remanded for six days, while another was remanded for three days.

In addition, it was reported yesterday that the MACC had seized gold bars, a high-performance sports utility vehicle (SUV), and cash in various foreign currencies, valued at an estimated RM6.9 million, following investigations into alleged corruption involving army procurement tenders.

On Dec 23, MACC officers visited the Ministry of Defence, to investigate projects procured through open tender processes as well as those managed under the Army Responsibility Centre. — Bernama