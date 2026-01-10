KINABATANGAN, Jan 10 — The by-election for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat saw a three-cornered contest between Barisan Nasional (BN), Warisan and an Independent candidate, while it is a one-on-one fight between BN and Warisan candidates in the Lamag state seat.

This was announced by Returning Officer Eddy Syaizul Rizam Abdullah at Sri Lamag Hall, here today.

“The Election Commission (EC) has received nomination papers from three candidates for the parliamentary seat election of P187 Kinabatangan constituency and two candidates for the state seat election of N58 Lamag constituency.

“I have reviewed the nomination papers and after reviewing them, I am satisfied that no nomination papers were rejected,” he said.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election saw a contest between Mohd Naim Kurniawan Moktar representing BN, Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid (Independent) while in the Lamag state seat, it is a clash between Mohd Ismail Ayob (BN) and Mazliwati Abdul Malek (Warisan). — Bernama

The nomination centre opened at 9 am this morning and the process of submitting nomination forms took an hour.

For the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election, Mohd Kurniawan Naim, 32, was the first candidate to submit his nomination form at 9.06 am, followed by Saddi, 67, (9.18 am) and Goldam, 40, (9.31 am).

Mohd Ismail, 44, was the first candidate to submit his nomination form for the Lamag state by-election, at 9.04 am, followed by Mazliwati, 53, at 9.07 am.

According to EC, the nomination process proceeded smoothly without any untoward incident.

The by-election was held following the death of incumbent, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, 66, on Dec 5.

The EC has set a 14-day campaign period from the declaration of contesting candidates until 11.59 pm, Jan 23.

The Electoral Roll (DPPR) for the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections is 48,722 people, comprising 48,526 ordinary voters and 196 police personnel as well as their spouses as early voters.

The Official Vote Tallying Centre (PPRU) for the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections is at Dewan Sri Lamag.

A total of 36 ordinary polling centres comprising 117 polling stations or channels and one early polling centre at Kinabatangan district police headquarters with one channel, will be opened.

According to EC, all polling centres will open from 8 am to 5 pm, except for 20 polling centres in three state constituencies namely Lamag, Kuamut and Sukau, which will be closed as early as 12 pm to 4 pm.

EC has set the polling day for both by-elections on Jan 24, while early voting is on Jan 20. — Bernama