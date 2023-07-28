DUNGUN, July 28 — The government is targeting 60 per cent of women’s participation in the workforce in various sectors, by next year.

Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang said the present employment rate of women in the country is 55 per cent, which can be increased to 60 per cent with the government’s support and initiatives.

She said this is in line with global development and revolution which requires women’s contribution to the workplace, for the socio-economic development of a nation.

“The 2020 World Economic Forum report states that Malaysian women are very creative, able to communicate well and have impressive problem-solving skills.

“In KKDW itself, especially in the Community Development Department (Kemas), we have various development and entrepreneurship programmes to advance women, such as ‘Quick Win’,” she said.

Rubiah was speaking at a Madani gathering in conjunction with the 2023 “Sentuhan Kasih Desa Terengganu” programme in Bandar Al-Muktafi Billah Shah, here today.

Also present were Kemas director-general Ahmad Kamal Idris Mohd Nawawi and Terengganu Kemas director Faridah Mat.

Earlier, Rubiah participated in a morning exercise session with 5,000 women from around the district.

Rubiah said the government is also targeting a 30 per cent participation of women in professional fields in the future.

She believed the target is achievable in the near future with the opportunities, space and assistance provided by the government to women. — Bernama