KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will reportedly question a former minister to help in the investigation of Datuk Abdul Malik Dasthigeer, famous for distributing Indian movies and bringing in artists from India to perform here.

According to Malaysiakini, the anonymous former minister is a member of Perikatan Nasional’s non-associate members’ wing, and had previously announced his intention to contest in the upcoming state election.

The report said that a businessman-cum-politician from Negeri Sembilan was also detained by MACC during the operation.

Meanwhile, Free Malaysia Today reported separately that Malik was detained by the MACC this morning.

An unnamed source close to Malik said the latter was detained under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Amla).

“He is still being questioned by MACC and yet to be released,” the source was quoted as saying by the news portal.

An unnamed source from the MACC confirmed that Malik is currently being questioned.

Malik is the founder and chairman of Malik Group of Companies, which comprises Malik Streams Corporation Sdn Bhd, Malik Maju Sdn Bhd, Malik Streams Properties Sdn Bhd, Malik Streams Antenna Movies Sdn Bhd, and Malik Streams Production & Distribution.

He is known for bringing in artists from India to perform Tamil concerts in Malaysia.